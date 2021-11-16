STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials issue flood alert as Mullaiperiyar dam almost reaches full tank level

The water level in Mullaiperiyar dam has reached 140.35 feet against its total capacity of 142 feet. For the last one month, the areas near the dam has been receiving continuous rains.

Published: 16th November 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 05:16 AM

File picture of Mullaiperiyar dam in Idukki district in Kerala | Express

By Express News Service

THENI: The water level in Mullaiperiyar dam has reached 140.35 feet against its total capacity of 142 feet. For the last one month, the areas near the dam has been receiving continuous rains. The total inflow of water to the dam is 2880 cusecs and the outflow is 1867 cusecs.

Following this, the PWD officials had issued the first flood alert on Monday. The people residing near the reservoir areas have been instructed to move to safer locations. Till November 11, the water was released to Kerala as per the ‘rule curve’. Meanwhile, the water level in the Mullaiperiyar reservoir had reached 142 feet in 2014, 2015 and 2018. 

