Rain lashes south TN, 145 houses damaged in Kanniyakumari

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/COIMBATORE: As the Northeast monsoon continued to lash Tamil Nadu’s southern districts, Kanniyakumari faced the brunt of the rain on Monday as 145 houses were damaged.At least 118 houses were partially damaged and 27 houses were fully damaged.

In Krishnagiri, 20 acres of paddy fields were damaged near Kaveripattinam on Monday, owing to heavy rainfall. Farmers requested the district administration to provide compensation for the damage. Joint Director of Agriculture Rajendran said 21.5 hectare of crops have been identified as damaged in this Kharif season. Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy said low-lying areas are affected by the intermittent rain .

Meanwhile, residents of in Kottapattu and nearby areas in Tiruchy struggled to commute, thanks to badly damaged roads in the rain. Coimbatore received more rain than predicted even as one and a half more months remain for North East monsoon to end. Meanwhile, except Perur Lake, all other 23 lakes across Coimbatore reached full capacity.

Noyyal Aathupalayam reservoir in Karur reached full capacity as well on Monday and 75 cusecs was released from the dam for irrigation, as per the CM’s order. At least 19,480 acres of farmlands would be irrigated.

After 9-hr search, body of 24-yr-old found in Vellore

Vellore: The body of a 24-year-old woman, who died after a rock fell on her house, was retrieved in a search that lasted for over nine hours. On Sunday around 4 pm, a rock slipped down the hillock and fell on a house located at the foothills trapping the occupants — Nishanthi (24), and her mother Ramani (42). Both of them died later. Ramani was rescued first but she died a few hours after the incident. Around 1.30 am, they recovered Nishanthi’s body. No other casualty was reported.

(With inputs from Krishnagiri, Karur & Kanniyakumari)