STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Angoda Lokka's identity confirmed in DNA test, two aides in CB-CID custody

Maddumage Chandana Lasantha Perera alias Angoda Lokka died of cardiac arrest when he staying in Balaji Nagar on 3 July 2020 and postmortem was conducted at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital

Published: 17th November 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka

Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: DNA test has established the identity of Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka who died in Coimbatore.  Maddumage Chandana Lasantha Perera alias Angoda Lokka (35) died of cardiac arrest when he staying in Balaji Nagar on 3 July 2020 and postmortem was conducted at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

Lokka's female aide Amani Dhanji (27) and lawyer Sivakami Sundari cremated the body in Madurai. Later, it came to light that Lokka had concealed his identity following which police arrested Amani Dhanji, Sivakami Sundari and Dhyaneswaran for forging documents and hiding the identity of Lokka. The case was transferred to the CB-CID. As there was doubts over Lokka's identity, CB-CID, with the help of Sri Lankan government, collected samples from his mother and sent them to a lab in Chennai.

On Tuesday, CB-CID got five-day custody of Lokka's close associates. Chief Judicial Magistrate Court granted custody of C Chanuka Thananayaka (38) of Athurugiriya in Sri Lanka, and T Gopalakrishnan (46) alias Jayapal, the close aides of Lokka, who were arrested in Bengaluru on Saturday. Sources said police wanted to question the two to know if Lokka had indulged in criminal activities during his stay in Coimbatore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Angoda Lokka Maddumage Chandana Lasantha Perera DNA Sri Lankan gangster
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp