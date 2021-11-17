STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Stalin announces Rs 1,088 crores for Pongal hampers to family cardholders, Lankan Tamil refugees

The gift hampers will have 20 essential items including raw rice, jaggery, cashew, resins etc. and will be disbursed to the beneficiaries ahead of Pongal festival.

Published: 17th November 2021

DMK president and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today, November 17, 2021, announced gift hampers totalling Rs. 1,088 crore for family cardholders and Lankan Tamils living in rehabilitation camps for the ensuing Pongal festival in January 2022. In all, 2,15,48,060 family cardholders and Lankan Tamil families will receive these hampers. 

The gift hampers will have 20 essential items including raw rice, jaggery, cashew, resins, moong dal, ghee, turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander, mustard, cumin, tamarind, cardamom, urad dhal, Bengal gram, wheat flour, rava, and salt.

The gift hampers will be disbursed to the beneficiaries ahead of Pongal festival. 

