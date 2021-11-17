STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore Medical College now has 50 more MBBS seats

The number of MBBS seats in Coimbatore Medical College (CMC) has gone up by 50 after the National Medical Council (NMC) recently gave its nod to that effect.

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The number of MBBS seats in Coimbatore Medical College (CMC) has gone up by 50 after the National Medical Council (NMC) recently gave its nod to that effect. The total number of CMC seats is now 200. The administration had sought to increase the number of seats by 100. CMC dean A Nirmala said they can only ask for an increase in the intake of students only after five years. 

