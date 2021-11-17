STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore sexual assault case: Mobile phone of teacher, attendance registers seized

Sources said mobile phones were seized from the houses of the accused teacher and a friend of the victim.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police on Tuesday collected notebooks of the 17-year-old girl, who died by suicide allegedly after she was sexually assaulted by a teacher, to ascertain if the note recovered from her house was written by her.  A laptop, computer was also taken away from the house. 

Sources said mobile phones were seized from the houses of the accused teacher and a friend of the victim. Also, several documents including attendance registers were seized from the principal’s office on the school premises. 

Sources said inquiries are being conducted with the close circle of the girl to find out if anyone forced her to take the extreme step. Meanwhile, district school education department officials completed their inquiry with the management of the private school where the sexual assault allegedly took place.

“The officials gave contrary statements about teacher Mithun Chakravarthy. It was clear that he was terminated from service in September after the victim took TC and joined another school. But the management had mentioned in the attendance that he had gone on casual leave (CL) and the girl too was marked absent. Except for the principal and a woman staff (wife of the suspect), no one else knew about the incident. The principal tried to hush it up,” said sources in the education department.

Following the findings, the department reiterated that all schools follow norms prescribed by the government.Block level officers have been directed to inspect schools regularly to ensure there is no violation. Further, police have been tasked with forming steering committee in all girls and co-education schools to prevent sexual assault. 

Guidelines to schools  

  • Provide complaint boxes
  • Display numbers of police officers, helpline, ChildLine number 1098, 
  • Sensitise students to good touch and bad touch
  • Display posters detailing POCSO Act
