Death of Kanniyakumari Dalit youth: Report sought

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench on Tuesday sought a status report from Nagercoil Deputy Superintendent of Police on the progress of the investigation into the death of a Dalit youth S Suresh Kumar (27) of Kanniyakumari.

Justice GR Swaminathan gave the direction after Suresh’s elder brother Suman Anand moved the court alleging that Suresh did not die by suicide but was killed by the family members of a Caste Hindu girl whom Suresh was in love with. On Tuesday, the APP produced a copy of the CCTV footage collected by the police.

The footage reportedly showed that, on the day of his death, the deceased purchased pesticide from an agro farm in Kavalkinaru, which he is said to have consumed later.