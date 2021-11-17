STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Death of Kanniyakumari Dalit youth: Report sought

On Tuesday, the APP  produced a copy of the CCTV footage collected by the police.

Published: 17th November 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench on Tuesday sought a status report from Nagercoil Deputy Superintendent of Police on the progress of the investigation into the death of a Dalit youth S Suresh Kumar (27) of Kanniyakumari.

Justice GR Swaminathan gave the direction after Suresh’s elder brother Suman Anand moved the court alleging that Suresh did not die by suicide but was killed by the family members of a Caste Hindu girl whom Suresh was in love with. On Tuesday, the APP  produced a copy of the CCTV footage collected by the police.

The footage reportedly showed that, on the day of his death, the deceased purchased pesticide from an agro farm in Kavalkinaru, which he is said to have consumed later. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit youth Kanniyakumari
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp