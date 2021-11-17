Deepam festival: Nine temporary bus stands set up in Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Nine temporary bus stands have been set up on the outskirts of Tiruvannamalai town to prevent the entry of devotees into Sri Arunachaleswarar temple from November 17-20. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, devotees are not allowed for darshan on the occasions of Pournami and Karthigai Deepam, which is known to attract lakhs of devotees from around the world.

Official sources said, the police personnel will man the check posts to monitor the movement of people and to stop them from entering. The local residents will be allowed only upon verifying their address proofs, they added. The 10-day annual festival, Karthigai Deepam, will be celebrated on November 19 during which two major events — Bharani Deepam and Maha Deepam — will be held. It will be celebrated as per Covid protocols.