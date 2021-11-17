STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Deepam festival: Nine temporary bus stands set up in Tiruvannamalai

Nine temporary bus stands have been set up on the outskirts of Tiruvannamalai town to prevent the entry of devotees into Sri Arunachaleswarar temple from November 17-20.

Published: 17th November 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

SETC buses were disinfected and maintenance was carried out at the CMBT

File photo| P Jawahar, EPS

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Nine temporary bus stands have been set up on the outskirts of Tiruvannamalai town to prevent the entry of devotees into Sri Arunachaleswarar temple from November 17-20. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, devotees are not allowed for darshan on the occasions of Pournami and Karthigai Deepam, which is known to attract lakhs of devotees from around the world.

Official sources said, the police personnel will man the check posts to monitor the movement of people and to stop them from entering. The local residents will be allowed only upon verifying their address proofs, they added. The 10-day annual festival, Karthigai Deepam, will be celebrated on November 19 during which two major events — Bharani Deepam and Maha Deepam — will be held. It will be celebrated as per Covid protocols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruvannamalai Deepam festival
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp