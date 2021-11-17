STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DPH instructs district health officials to dispel misconceptions on Covid vaccine

Published: 17th November 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are no restrictions on consuming alcohol, smoking, or eating non-vegetarian food either before or after receiving Covid-19 vaccine, Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam said on Tuesday. Scotching such rumours, the official instructed deputy directors of health services, and Corporation medical officers to spread awareness among field health functionaries and the public about this through various activities. He said the Union government hasn’t mentioned anything about this, but has ascertained that there is no medical evidence on the same. 

