STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ensure there are no outbreak of diseases post rains: Health Secy directs Collectors

He instructed them to ensure there is adequate water and sanitation facilities, saying safe drinking water is a major preventive measure after a natural disaster.

Published: 17th November 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains, flooded road

(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday instructed all District Collectors to conduct surveillance of the outbreak of communicable diseases in the State after the rains. In a letter, he told the Collectors the most common cause of morbidity and mortality at present are diarrhoeal diseases, and acute respiratory infections.

He instructed them to ensure there is adequate water and sanitation facilities, saying safe drinking water is a major preventive measure after a natural disaster. The Collectors were also told to monitor and control vector-borne diseases, and provide essential clinical services and basic laboratory facilities.

Radhakrishnan said communicable disease amid disasters can be categorised as - infections due to contaminated food and water, respiratory infections, vector and insect-borne diseases, and infections due to wounds and injuries.

He also told the Collectors to follow the strategic guidelines issued by agencies such as the National Centre for Disease Control, and set up a surveillance system to monitor the trend of diseases. “This approach needs extensive continuing preparation, planning, education, and policy development. The ultimate goal is better awareness and response to the recent events to ensure any outbreak due to communicable disease is averted,” Radhakrishnan said. He also told the officials to send the government regular updates on the action taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J Radhakrishnan communicable diseases Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp