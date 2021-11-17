Ensure there are no outbreak of diseases post rains: Health Secy directs Collectors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday instructed all District Collectors to conduct surveillance of the outbreak of communicable diseases in the State after the rains. In a letter, he told the Collectors the most common cause of morbidity and mortality at present are diarrhoeal diseases, and acute respiratory infections.

He instructed them to ensure there is adequate water and sanitation facilities, saying safe drinking water is a major preventive measure after a natural disaster. The Collectors were also told to monitor and control vector-borne diseases, and provide essential clinical services and basic laboratory facilities.

Radhakrishnan said communicable disease amid disasters can be categorised as - infections due to contaminated food and water, respiratory infections, vector and insect-borne diseases, and infections due to wounds and injuries.

He also told the Collectors to follow the strategic guidelines issued by agencies such as the National Centre for Disease Control, and set up a surveillance system to monitor the trend of diseases. “This approach needs extensive continuing preparation, planning, education, and policy development. The ultimate goal is better awareness and response to the recent events to ensure any outbreak due to communicable disease is averted,” Radhakrishnan said. He also told the officials to send the government regular updates on the action taken.