Jai Bhim: PMK leader booked for announcing a cash reward for kicking actor Suriya

"Through this film, we have raised questions against authority. I request you to not confine it to politics over names," Suriya said.

Published: 17th November 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

A poster of Jai Bhim

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Amid overwhelming support for actor Suriya for his critically and commercially successful movie Jai Bhim facing criticism from a political party, police in Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday booked a Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary who announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for kicking the actor.

Sources said the local PMK leader A Palanisamy has been booked under five sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including non-bailable sections.

The PMK cadres had gone on a rampage and disrupted the screening of a movie starring Suriya recently as they took exception to the characterization of Vanniyars in the movie Jai Bhim. The PMK leaders also claimed there was an attempt to defame the party in the movie.

Meanwhile, Palanisamy had announced a cash reward for kicking Suriya when he arrives in Mayiladuthurai.

Jai Bhim starring Suriya was directed by T.J. Gnanavel and produced by the actor himself and his wife Jyothika. The movie was released on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform.

The film fraternity, has, by and large, extended its support to Suriya over the stand-off with PMK.

The actor, in a fitting reply to PMK leader and former Union Health Minister, Anbumani Ramadoss made it clear that the film was meant to raise questions against authority and talk about the problems faced by indigenous people in their everyday lives.

"Through this film, we have raised questions against authority. I request you to not confine it to politics over names," Suriya noted.

"The core concept of Jai Bhim is how, in a case argued by the retired Justice Chandru, a legal struggle was waged against the authorities to help establish justice. We have also attempted to talk about the problems that indigenous people face in their everyday lives," he further said.

National award-winning director, producer, and screenwriter, Vetrimaaran in a statement issued on Tuesday evening said that the commitment of director Gnanavel to make this film to let the world know the plight of the victims and Suriya's constant efforts towards social justice, on and offscreen is truly inspiring.

"It's only natural these films cause angst amongst those who don't want the status quo to change," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, armed police protection has been provided to Suriya's residence following threats from PMK men.

