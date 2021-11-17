STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mega Covid vaccine camps will be held twice a week: Ma Subramanian

Published: 17th November 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government will now conduct mega vaccination camps two times a week, with the next mega vaccination drive to be held on Thursday, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Speaking at the DMS Campus, the minister said the State has stock of 1.31 crore vaccines, and that it is worrying to see many not getting jabs. The State has so far vaccinated 14-30 lakh people through the mega vaccination camps, he added. 

