SC allows transfer of Nilgiris Collector J Innocent Divya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to allow the incumbent Collector of The Nilgiris district, J Innocent Divya, to be transferred from her current posting as per her request.

A Bench of justices S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murai granted leave to the court-appointed inquiry committee to summon the Collector as and when required. “Liberty is reserved to the committee to summon her as and when her assistance is required by the committee,” the bench said while directing the Collector to cooperate with the committee and accordingly ordered the TN government to transfer her forthwith.

During the proceedings, advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the Collector, prayed the bench to permit the Collector to be transferred as per her request. He told the bench that a report had been submitted by her to the inquiry committee. He further stated that if the committee requires her assistance, it can approach her.

Agreeing, the bench said she had already served four years in her current post. However, challenging her transfer, amicus curiae, advocate ADN Rao, submitted before the bench that the transfer of the Collector might lead to de-sealing of illegal resorts that were constructed on the notified elephant corridor.

He said that the government was trying to de-seal the properties that were earlier closed down by the Collector. “If she is posted at a far off place, the proceedings of the committee might be hampered,” he added.