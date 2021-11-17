STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

SC allows transfer of Nilgiris Collector J Innocent Divya

A Bench of justices S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murai granted leave to the court-appointed inquiry committee to summon the Collector as and when required.

Published: 17th November 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to allow the incumbent Collector of The Nilgiris district, J Innocent Divya, to be transferred from her current posting as per her request.

A Bench of justices S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murai granted leave to the court-appointed inquiry committee to summon the Collector as and when required. “Liberty is reserved to the committee to summon her as and when her assistance is required by the committee,” the bench said while directing the Collector to cooperate with the committee and accordingly ordered the TN government to transfer her forthwith.

During the proceedings, advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the Collector, prayed the bench to permit the Collector to be transferred as per her request. He told the bench that a report had been submitted by her to the inquiry committee. He further stated that if the committee requires her assistance, it can approach her.

Agreeing, the bench said she had already served four years in her current post.  However, challenging her transfer, amicus curiae, advocate ADN Rao, submitted before the bench that the transfer of the Collector might lead to de-sealing of illegal resorts that were constructed on the notified elephant corridor. 

He said that the government was trying to de-seal the properties that were earlier closed down by the Collector. “If she is posted at a far off place, the proceedings of the committee might be hampered,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Nilgiris
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp