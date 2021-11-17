STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sterlite firing: Cops summoned

The commission has summoned nearly 41 people, including police, tahsildars, and personal assistants to the then Collector. This probe phase will be held between November 16 and 25. 

Published: 17th November 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

The Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi

The Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The one-man commission chaired by retired justice Aruna Jegadeesan has begun the 32nd phase of investigation with the police, who allegedly opened fire at civilians during anti-Sterlite agitations in 2018. The commission has summoned nearly 41 people, including police, tahsildars, and personal assistants to the then Collector. This probe phase will be held between November 16 and 25. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-Sterlite agitation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp