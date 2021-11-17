Sterlite firing: Cops summoned

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The one-man commission chaired by retired justice Aruna Jegadeesan has begun the 32nd phase of investigation with the police, who allegedly opened fire at civilians during anti-Sterlite agitations in 2018. The commission has summoned nearly 41 people, including police, tahsildars, and personal assistants to the then Collector. This probe phase will be held between November 16 and 25.