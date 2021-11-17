STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu govt seeks Rs 2,629 crore aid from Centre for relief, restoration works in rain-hit areas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister MK Stalin over the telephone on the damages caused by recent rains in Tamil Nadu and assured assistance from the Union Government. 

Published: 17th November 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 03:59 AM

Chennai rains

A waterlogged street at Pattalam in Chennai (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government today, November 17, 2021, sought financial assistance of Rs.2,629 crore from the Union Government towards relief and restoration works in areas affected by the recent heavy rains. Of the total amount, Rs 2,079 crores is for long term restoration works and Rs 550 crores is towards immediate relief works. 

Also, a six-member Inter-Ministerial Central team is leaving for Tamil Nadu today from New Delhi for an on-spot assessment of the damages caused by rains. The team is likely to visit districts that were affected worst by the rains and is expected to submit its report within a week’s time. 

DMK parliamentary party leader TR Baalu called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi and submitted a memorandum explaining sector-wise damages caused by heavy rains.   

Answering queries of reporters after meeting the Union Home Minister, Baalu said during the recent rains, standing crops in around 50,000 hectare and horticulture crops in 526 hectare have been damaged due to heavy rains. The rains have claimed the lives of 54 persons leaving 9,600 huts and 2,100 houses damaged. 

