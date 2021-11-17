TN’s crop damage relief inadequate: AIADMK

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/TIRUVARUR/COONOOR/THANJAVUR: Farmers who interacted with AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami during their inspection of the rain damage in the coastal delta region on Tuesday mentioned the crop damage relief announced by the State government as inadequate.

The two former chief ministers visited Erukkur village in Sirkazhi block and Erukkatancheri village in Sembanarkoil block in Mayiladuthurai district and inspected crop losses from the recent monsoon rains. The AIADMK leaders also distributed relief to the public in Ozhugamangalam village on behalf of the party. In Nagapattinam district, the leaders in the afternoon inspected crop damage at Karunkanni village in Keezhaiyur block and distributed aid.

Later they went to Arunthavampulam village in Thalaignayiru block and collected petitions from farmers.

Farmers rued that the relief announced by the State government on Tuesday was not sufficient for crop losses they suffered in the monsoon. ‘Cauvery’ V Dhanabala, a farmer-leader, said, “The Tamil Nadu government has not surveyed to estimate the losses in the delta and the rest of the State yet. The amount is insufficient considering the investments farmers have made and have to make to revive or re-cultivate crops.” We request an increase in the relief amount to compensate for the losses, he added.

Former handlooms and textiles minister and Vedaranyam MLA OS Manian accompanied the ministers during the visit. In Tiruvarur district, the AIADMK leaders inspected the inundated Samba paddy fields at Chozhanganallur in Puzhthikudi panchayat near Mannargudi. They also distributed assistance to those affected by rains. The rain-hit areas of Chokkanavur in Thanjavur district was also inspected by the leaders.

Nilgiris witnesses 118.9 mm rainfall

The Nilgiris district witnessed rainfall in a few areas. According to meteorological department sources, for the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the district received a total of 118.9 mm rainfall. The downpour was confined to Kodanad (22 mm), Ooty, Pandalur and Cherangode, all 14 mm each, and Devala (11 mm). Although the government had advised tourists not to travel to The Nilgiris till Tuesday, there was a sizable number of tourists last weekend, sources said.

Fresh spells of rain inundate paddy

Heavy rain lashed most parts of Thanjavur district on Monday night, inundating paddy fields spread over around 18,000 acres in parts of the district. Owing to a brief respite from rains, water had started receding from fields in many parts. However, there was delay in water receding from around 10,000 acres. The heavy rain on Monday night led to submerging of young crops in the district.

As water hyacinth and other vegetation blocked the low-lying bridge across the Konakkadangalaru at Aiymbadumelnagaram on Tuesday, water overflowed the banks and entered the paddy fields on both sides. “In some fields, the young crop was washed away and lying on the edges of the stream,” said M Thandayuthapani, a farmer from Aiymbadumelnagaram. The crop in his 10-acre paddy field is completely under water. On Tuesday, farmers themselves started removing the hyacinth and other obstruction in the small bridge across the Konakkadangalaru.

Thanadyuthapani wanted the authorities to build an elevated bridge across the Konakkadangalaru at the earliest to avoid recurrence of such an incident. Besides Aiymbadumelnagaram, water overflowed from the river into paddy fields in villages such as Ammayagaram, Kadambankudi, Varahur, Naducauvery, Anthalai and Kuzimathur.

The farmers wanted the government to enumerate the losses due to overflowing of water and compensate the farmers. Nedunchezhian, Tashildar of Tiruvaiyaru, and Rajesh, VAO, visited the spot and oversaw the removal of hyacinth below the bridge.