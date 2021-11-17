STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Writer and actor 'Bharati' Mani passes away

He is the author of Pulligal, Kodugal, Kolangal.

Published: 17th November 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Writer and actor KKS Mani. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Writer and actor KKS Mani died of age-related ailments on Tuesday. He was 84.

Born in Parvathipuram, Nagercoil, Mani who was also known as Pattaya, acted in plays during his younger years before he made a foray into films.

In the biopic on poet Subramania Bharati, directed by Gnana Rajasekaran, Mani played the role of Bharati's father and since then he came to be known as 'Bharati' Mani. 

He has acted in films including Autograph, Anniyan, and Baba. He had released his personal experiences as a book titled Pulligal, Kodugal, Kolangal.

The film fraternity and writers have offered their condolences.

