STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Depression over Bay of Bengal, to cross coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early on Friday

The weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls as 'very likely' over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining southern districts in the next 24 hours.

Published: 18th November 2021 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains

Dark clouds are already setting in over Chennai, with some areas reporting steady drizzle. A scene from Pulliyanthope in the evening. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal and it will cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh by early November 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, as rains lashed Chennai and its neighbouring districts, with forecast of more spells.

The depression lay over 300 km from here, the IMD said in a tweet. "A depression has formed over southwest Bay of Bengal at 0830 hours IST (8:30 am) of today, the 18th November about 310 km southeast of Chennai. To move west-northwestwards and cross north TN and adjoining south AP coasts by the early morning of 19th Nov," it said.

The weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls as "very likely" over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining southern districts in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, overnight rains lashed many parts of the city and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, prompting the authorities to announce holiday for schools.

The city civic body officials said their manpower and equipment were on standby to engage in quick relief and rescue activities, should the need arise, since the metro had witnessed severe flooding and inundation just about a fortnight back following incessant rains.

ALSO READ| Heavy rains lash Puducherry, holiday announced for schools and colleges

In other districts like Tirunelveli and Pudukottai, sharp spells led to water stagnation and inundation in some areas. In neighbouring Puducherry, normal life was hit on Thursday following incessant rains since last night.

Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday in view of the heavy rains. Most of the thoroughfares in the union territory were waterlogged as a result of the heavy downpour since Wednesday night, affecting traffic movement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bay of Bengal IMD Chennai rains Tamil nadu rains Andhra Pradesh rains Depression
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp