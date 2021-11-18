Five years on, relocated residents near Chennimalai await amenities

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

ERODE: More than 50 families who were evacuated from the banks of Perumpallam Odai are now struggling without basic amenities that were promised to them when they were allocated land near Chennimalai. Five years since the relocation, without bus or road facilities, children are forced to walk three kilometres to catch a bus to school. The families said officials had not taken action despite repeated petitions.

Of the 520 families shifted from Perumpallam Odai, 250 were allocated land in Vasantham Nagar, 10 km from Chennimalai. While only 80 families built houses there, 30 of them went back to the city.

"We are living here for five years now. No road has been laid in the locality so far despite multiple requests. When we were shifted nearly 40 kilometres from our residences, officials assured us that basic amenities would be provided. However, now we travel more than 35 km to petition the Collector every time, and no action has been taken to resolve our issues," said Badri a resident.

The residents said children studying in classes 1-5 are forced to walk three kilometres to get buses to school in Sirukalanji. "Those studying higher grades from class 6 either ride a bicycle or walk to the government school in Thippampalayam, which is four kilometres away. Earlier, a teacher from Sirukalanji government middle school used to take children of classes 1-5 to the school in his van, but he stopped following instructions from officials," they said.

A few children were enrolled in the government elementary school in Selambagoundanpalayam as the teachers there promised to take the children to the school on their vehicle. "We recently heard that the Chief Educational Officer orally instructed teachers to stop the practice. Now, teachers refuse to take the children to the schools," they added.

Just as the families were about to recover from the loss of livelihood the relocation had dealt to them, the Covid-19 pandemic struck. "Most of us are construction workers. We can run the family only if both the parents work. Paying for private transport to send our children to school is not viable," said Manikandan, a resident.

Their present residences are located near a forest and the families fear letting their children walk on the deserted route to catch buses. They have urged the district administration to operate a bus service through the locality. "The buses C6 and C9 travel through P Kasipalayam, Sirukalanji, Vengamedu and Selambangoundanpalayam. This can be diverted through Vasantham Nagar. There are more than 10 children in anganwadi and classes 1-5," Madikandan said. "Laying of roads and bus services will stop is families from shifting back to the city," he added.

Officials from the district administration said they were aware of the issue and were exploring ways to provide the facilities for the residents.