STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, Silambam exponents eligible under sports quota for Tamil Nadu government jobs

Recently, the Centre included Silambam under the component of 'promotion of inclusiveness through sports' of the new Khelo India Scheme. The Sports Authority of India has been requested to promote it

Published: 18th November 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Artists performing SIlambam (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Silambam or Silambattam (stick fencing), a pre-historic Indian martial art developed by Tamils, has been included as one of the games eligible for the appointment of meritorious sportspersons in recruitment for posts in government departments and public sector undertakings.

Recently, the Union government included Silambam under the component of 'promotion of inclusiveness through sports' of the new Khelo India Scheme. The Sports Authority of India has also been requested to promote Silambam along with other indigenous games under the Khelo India Scheme.

The order issued in this regard by the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department recently said four decades ago, the Tamil Nadu government recognised it as one of the state sports and implemented many measures for promoting it.

Silambam was included as one of the sports disciplines for consideration under the sports quota for admission into professional courses like medical, engineering, law, etc. Also, postgraduate diploma, diploma and certificate courses in Silambam have been included in the curriculum of the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University.

Since 2008, Silmbam has been included as one of the sports disciplines in the state level school games. Later, Silambam got recognition from the School Games Federation of India, which added it to its list of competitions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silambam
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp