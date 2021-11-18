Now, Silambam exponents eligible under sports quota for Tamil Nadu government jobs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Silambam or Silambattam (stick fencing), a pre-historic Indian martial art developed by Tamils, has been included as one of the games eligible for the appointment of meritorious sportspersons in recruitment for posts in government departments and public sector undertakings.

Recently, the Union government included Silambam under the component of 'promotion of inclusiveness through sports' of the new Khelo India Scheme. The Sports Authority of India has also been requested to promote Silambam along with other indigenous games under the Khelo India Scheme.

The order issued in this regard by the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department recently said four decades ago, the Tamil Nadu government recognised it as one of the state sports and implemented many measures for promoting it.

Silambam was included as one of the sports disciplines for consideration under the sports quota for admission into professional courses like medical, engineering, law, etc. Also, postgraduate diploma, diploma and certificate courses in Silambam have been included in the curriculum of the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University.

Since 2008, Silmbam has been included as one of the sports disciplines in the state level school games. Later, Silambam got recognition from the School Games Federation of India, which added it to its list of competitions.