One drowned as Malattar river in spate, 89 houses damaged in heavy rains in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: One person from Madukarai village in Bahour taluk of Puducherry was drowned in the Malattar river which is in spate, as a consequence of heavy rainfall due to the low pressure area persisting over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal. His body has been recovered with the help of the Fire Department and scuba divers arranged by the Fisheries Department, District Collector Purva Garg said.

Puducherry region experienced 13.8 cm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 1 pm on Thursday, according to the Revenue Department, while in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am it received 36.2 mm of rainfall according to the IMD.

So far due to heavy rain in Puducherry region, 62 huts and 27 houses have been damaged, said the Collector who have been making field visits to affected places. Apart from the death of one person due to drowning, there is no loss of life. Further, three trees got uprooted and fell, obstructing the roads. These have been removed by Fire Department, Forest Department and Municipality staff.

ALSO READ: Depression over Bay of Bengal, to cross coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early on Friday

One electricity pole near Sivaji Statue on the East Coast Road had fallen and is being attended to by the Electricity Department. Traffic on the road was stopped for some till the power supply to the pole was disconnected and the pole moved away from the road.

Indira Gandhi Statue, Rajiv Gandhi statue, Sivaji statue on ECR road along with areas of Chellan Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Solai Nagar, TV Nagar, Kosapalayam, Perumal Puram Villainur, Uthiravaginipet, Kompakkam, Achariyapuram, Kalmandapam, Ariyapalayam and Pathukannu areas have witnessed heavy waterlogging and all necessary steps are being taken to bail out the stagnated water, said the Collector.

With waterlogged houses and conditions being unsafe, so far 194 relief shelters have been opened to accommodate people affected due to heavy rain. Provision of food packets to the rain affected people is being arranged by the Civil Supplies Department and they will be distributed soon.

Further, the IMD has forecast that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Puducherry and Karaikal region during the next three days from November 18 to 20. One team of the NDRF from Arakkonam has been requested to be deployed at Puducherry to help in rescue and relief operations in the eventuality of any damages due to heavy rain, said the Collector.

The major tanks in Puducherry such as Bahour and Ossudu have been filled to their full capacity. The State Emergency Operation Centre has been functioning 24x7 to attend to various complaints and grievances due to the ongoing heavy rainfall. It has received a total of 15 complaints during the last 24 hours up to 9 am on Thursday. They are related to waterlogging, fallen trees, electricity pole damage and all the complaints are being attended to by the concerned Line Departments, she said.

Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has reviewed the situation by visiting flood affected areas and made inquiries.