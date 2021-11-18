STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Shallots likely to be dearer as basal rot ruins crop

Incessant rainfall in the central districts has led to spread of basal rot disease in over 50 per cent of shallot crops raised in Tiruchy and Perambalur districts.

Published: 18th November 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Shallots for sale at Gandhi market in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Incessant rainfall in the central districts has led to spread of basal rot disease in over 50 per cent of shallot crops raised in Tiruchy and Perambalur districts. With crops in several hundred of acres being affected, experts said demand in the market might go up in December, leading to a price hike.

Shallots arrive at central zone markets from cultivators in Tiruchy, Perambalur, Namakkal and Kallakuruchi. They will be brought to the Tiruchy wholesale market and then dispatched across the central districts. Incessant rains have affected the arrival in a big way and demand is currently being met from old stocks.

Speaking to TNIE, Vimala, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department, Tiruchy, said, “Weather condition and waterlogging in fields have led to the spread of the disease in Tiruchy. Crops on over 1,000 hectares out of the total 2,000 hectares under shallot cultivation have symptoms.

As the entire area is covered under crop insurance, farmers have escaped a major financial impact. Though the actual area under shallot cultivation is more than 2,000 hectares, only a few farmers are involved in the current special season (October to December) owing to the current scenario.”

M Indira, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department, Perambalur district, said, “Over 40 per cent of mature crop out of the total 4,400 hectares in the district is likely to be affected by the disease.” 
Speaking to TNIE, Thangaraj, secretary of Tiruchy Onion Wholesalers Association, said, “On Wednesday, first grade shallot was sold at Rs 45 a kg and second grade at Rs 20 a kg.  

Major part of harvest this season has been taken out by the disease and old stocks are fast depleting. There  are chances for a spike in demand in December and the price might once again go beyond `65 a kg. The next batch of crops is likely to be harvested in January next year. The demand and prices are likely to remain high at central zone markets.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shallots Heavy rains Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp