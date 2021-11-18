Shallots likely to be dearer as basal rot ruins crop

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Incessant rainfall in the central districts has led to spread of basal rot disease in over 50 per cent of shallot crops raised in Tiruchy and Perambalur districts. With crops in several hundred of acres being affected, experts said demand in the market might go up in December, leading to a price hike.

Shallots arrive at central zone markets from cultivators in Tiruchy, Perambalur, Namakkal and Kallakuruchi. They will be brought to the Tiruchy wholesale market and then dispatched across the central districts. Incessant rains have affected the arrival in a big way and demand is currently being met from old stocks.

Speaking to TNIE, Vimala, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department, Tiruchy, said, “Weather condition and waterlogging in fields have led to the spread of the disease in Tiruchy. Crops on over 1,000 hectares out of the total 2,000 hectares under shallot cultivation have symptoms.

As the entire area is covered under crop insurance, farmers have escaped a major financial impact. Though the actual area under shallot cultivation is more than 2,000 hectares, only a few farmers are involved in the current special season (October to December) owing to the current scenario.”

M Indira, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department, Perambalur district, said, “Over 40 per cent of mature crop out of the total 4,400 hectares in the district is likely to be affected by the disease.”

Speaking to TNIE, Thangaraj, secretary of Tiruchy Onion Wholesalers Association, said, “On Wednesday, first grade shallot was sold at Rs 45 a kg and second grade at Rs 20 a kg.

Major part of harvest this season has been taken out by the disease and old stocks are fast depleting. There are chances for a spike in demand in December and the price might once again go beyond `65 a kg. The next batch of crops is likely to be harvested in January next year. The demand and prices are likely to remain high at central zone markets.”