Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges Centre to notify eight state roads as national highways

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MRTH) to notify eight state roads as new national highways since the MRTH had already given in-principle approval for this. He also requested to entrust the development works for these roads with the state government with the necessary funding.

The eight roads that need to be upgraded are Thiruvannamalai - Kallakurichi, Vallioor - Tiruchendur, Kollegal - Hanur - MM Hills - Palar Road - TN border extended up to Mettur in Tamil Nadu, Palani - Dharapuram, Arcot - Tindivanam, Mettupalayam - Bhavani, Avinashi - Mettupalayam, and Bhavani - Karur.

The Chief Minister, in his letter to the Prime Minister, said following the approval, studies have been taken up for the preparation of Detailed Project Report for the above roads under the 2017-18 annual plan. The proposals for the declaration of the roads have also been presented to the MRTH on December 6, 2018. However, formal notifications for the declaration of these roads as new national highways are yet to be issued by the Union Ministry.

The Chief Minister pointed out that all the eight roads are very important, connecting significant pilgrimage centres like Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchendur and Palani, major trade and tourist centres. Hence, these roads need immediate improvements to fulfill the needs of users.

Referring to the plans of the MRTH for drawing up guidelines for the development of new National Highways, the Chief Minister said as these eight roads have already been accorded in-principle approval, they could be notified as National Highways without waiting for the guidelines.