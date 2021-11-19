STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
41 YouTube channels booked under POCSO Act

child pornography

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city cyber crime police registered cases against 41 YouTube channels under provisions of POCSO Act for allegedly revealing the identity of the minor girl who died by suicide following sexual harassment by her teacher.  

In a release on Wednesday,  the police warned of legal actions against individuals, media houses that publish sensitive information that reveals the identity, address or family details of victims. Sources said police planned to direct YouTube to block any new items related to the incident and also deactivate channels that continuously release such videos. 
 

