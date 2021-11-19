Senior doctors at loggerheads in Salem hospital

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Doctors in the Government Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) are in a bind over the simmering differences between the dean and medical superintendent. The issue reached a flashpoint on Thursday when the superintendent circulated a message on WhatsApp accusing the dean of high handedness.

P V Dhanapal is the medical superintendent (MS) of GMKMCH for the last four years. On Thursday morning, he posted a message alleging that dean Valli Sathyamoorthy appointed Dr Pon A Rajarajan as deputy superintendent (DS) without consulting him and ignoring seniors. Further, he alleged that the dean transferred officials including the resident medical officers in an arbitrary manner.

A senior GMKMCH doctor, on condition of anonymity, said the dean and superintendent were at loggerheads right from the day she assumed office. "Dhanapal is politically connected and opposes all decisions taken by the dean. The cold war affects the administration as the dean cannot implement any decision," the doctor added.

Another doctor said the dean is vested with the authority to take administrative decisions. Further, he alleged that a nurse had lodged a complaint against Dhanapal in the past, but it was brushed under the carpet because of his political connections.

When contacted, Professor and HoD for the Department of cardio-thoracic Surgery Pon Rajarajan said, "I was promoted as a professor in 2018. At that time Dhanapal was an associate professor. I am more qualified for the post of DS."

Dhanapal claimed that the dean does not have administrative experience. "Sitting in the room, she issues ten orders a day. The DS post is not needed. It is my duty to tell what is happening in GMKMCH. So I posted in the Whatsapp group. I have experience of 32 years. Rajarajan is a junior and more than 15 doctors are eligible for the post. Without consulting any seniors. she appointed Rajarajan as DS. More than 116 patients are waiting for bypass surgery. Appointing a cardiothoracic surgeon in an administrative post will affect them."

When asked about the complaint lodged by the nurse, he said it was due to a personal grudge. "She did not work properly and did not stay in a hotel provided by the government during Covid time. I questioned her, and she lodged a false complaint. I am not the chief minister to stop any inquiry," he said.

Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy explained that Dr Rajarajan has been deputed as DS in addition to his regular duties. "I asked the senior doctors if they are willing to take up the responsibility, but no one came forward. Neither did anyone object to his appointment as DS."