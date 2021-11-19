Stalin releases two volumes of VO Chidambaranar’s collected works

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday released two volumes of a compilation of collected works of freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar to commemorate the late leader’s 150th birth anniversary. During the 150th year birth anniversary celebrations of Chidambaranar, the State government had decided to publish his works. Accordingly, in the first phase, Stalin has released two volumes and the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation has published these volumes. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and others were present at the event.