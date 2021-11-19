Traditional fishers in Tamil Nadu bear brunt of monsoon bans

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: This has been a hard month for us, rues R Steepenraj of Vellapallam in the district, as traditional fishers like him have been banned yet again since Wednesday from setting out to sea owing to inclement weather. While Fisheries department officials maintain that they cannot take chances with the weather and hence banned all forms of fishing on Thursday, it’s often traditional fishers who take the brunt during the monsoon, as they continue to struggle for a consistent income.

Those who went fishing for a few days prior to being grounded could also not make sufficient profit. “The fishes we caught were barely sufficient to put food on our plates, let alone fetch us profits. They were also not of high market value,” said Steepenraj.

The catamaran fishers who carry their trade closer to the shore in their non-motorised vessels also have a similar story to tell.

“Our men were getting only crabs as catch to fetch some earnings through coastal fishing. They are also struggling. The State government’s monsoon assistance, too, is of little help,” said M Mahesh, a fisherman from Arukatuthurai.

While netting fish species like pomfret, salmon, barracuda, mackerel, and oil sardines means a good catch as they can fetch them profits ranging anywhere between Rs 120 and Rs 800 per kilo, intermittent breaks owing to natural calamities like the recent one make the fishers to lose track of the movement of fish schools.

Their quest for a good catch thus gets lost and also extends their struggle at sea. Such extended duration, in turn, also makes the Fisheries department to place a ban on the traditional fishers.

Those who fish in the Palk Strait particularly express frustration for being grounded. M Durgeshwaran, a fisherman from Kodiyakarai said, “The Palk Strait is calmer compared to the Bay of Bengal during monsoon. It is the season we make our best profits for the year. But it is turning out to be an unfruitful one.”

The dejected lot has even demanded to shift the two-month annual fishing ban to the monsoon period, but experts believe that summer is the best time to allow fishes to breed.

Dr S Velvizhi, Head at Fish for All Centre in MSSRF said, “Fishers may not lose heart over losing fish school positions and the catch. When the monsoon rains reduce, the waters will get clearer and help them get the catch they seek.”

Meanwhile, the mechanised boats and cargo ships remain berthed at the ports in view of the ban due to weather conditions. The ships that are expected to arrive this week are delayed in their schedules.