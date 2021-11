By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil writer Ko Vi Manisekaran (96) passed away in Chennai due to age-related health issues. Manisekaran had authored around 100 novels. He has also directed Tamil and Kannada films.

Condoling the writer’s death, Chief Minister MK Stalin, recalled that Manisekaran worked as an assistant director with legendary film director K Balachandar for over 21 years.