Class XII girl kills herself in Tamil Nadu's Karur, alleges sexual harassment

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: A class XII girl studying in a private school in Karur died by suicide on Friday night alleging sexual harassment. "I should be the last girl to die of sexual harassment," mentioned the girl in her suicide note.

The 17-year-old victim from Vengamedu, who was studying at a private school in Karur, lost her father around two years ago and she and her mother were looked after by her cousin and her grandmother.

While the girl was already under serious depression after losing her father, she got even more frustrated after her cousin and grandmother passed away with whom she was very attached to and as a result, the girl became more depressed.

The Vengamedu police retrieved the corpse and sent it to the Karur GMCH for autopsy and having seized the suicide note, they filed a case. Further investigation is going on.

Police sources said, "The girl was under some serious mental depression for the past few months after losing her loved ones. She hasn't mentioned any perpetrator's name on her suicide note. So currently we're investigating at her school and neighbourhood to know whether she was harassed by her teachers or someone from her family or by others on her neighbourhood."

One of the girl's relatives told "We don't have faith in a police investigation as they're trying to hide something and save the accused. They're alleging that our girl was mentally sick and was suffering from physiological illness which is not true. Everyone at her school and surroundings know that she is a very brave and bold girl. She was also very good at studies that she was the topper in her school for several years. The police must conduct a fair investigation in this matter."

The autopsy was completed on Saturday and the girl's body was handed over to her family members at the Karur GMCH by the police personnel.

(Assistance for those who are having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s Helpline number 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention centre helpline at 044-24640050)

