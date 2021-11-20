STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Good rains but Chinnavedampatti lake in Coimbatore still dry

Activists and volunteers who are working for the protection of the water body say destruction of supply canal by brick kilns is reason for the poor water flow to the lake, which spans 200 acres.

Published: 20th November 2021 10:48 AM

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Almost every water body in the district is brimming in the wake of recent rains. The Chinnavedampatti lake is a picture in contrast as it remains dry due to plunder of natural resources by brick kilns in Thadagam Valley.

"Chinnavedampatti lake is the primary water source for Coimbatore North. It is fed by the canal which runs through Thadagam, Mangarai, Pannirmadai, Kanuvai and Somayampalayam etc. Indiscriminate sand mining by brick kilns in Thadagam has rendered the lake dry for more than two decades," said S Sivaraja, co-ordinator of Chinnavedampatti Lake Restoration Association. He said even after heavy downpour in catchment area, water did not reach the first of the four check dams, at Pannirmadai, built on the canal.  "The lake was created in 1980 to act as aquifer for Coimbatore North and reduce flooding in Sanganoor canal during monsoon.

But it has gone dry as deep pits, measuring 80-ft deep, caused by mining of red sand by brick kiln units prevented water flow. After filling four check dams, the canal brings water to the lake. Now, even the first check dam does not have water," he said.

N Senthilkumar, a member of the committee, "With people support, we desilted the canal three years ago but it went waste. With the lake no longer receiving water, ground water level in the area has dipped to as low as 800 - 1000 feet. We have been requesting the government to rejuvenate the lake by including it under Avinashi Athikadavu Water Project - II."

An official from the Water Resource Organization of PWD, said, "We are working out a plan to restore the channels in Thadagam Valley. We have sent a proposal to the state government seeking permission for including the lake under Avinashi - Athikadavu Water Project - II to fill water to the lake."

