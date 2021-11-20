STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Karthigai Deepam celebrated in Tiruvannamalai

The government had agreed to allow entry to 20,000 devotees to Tiruvannamalai but they were not allowed to enter the temple for worship during lighting of the Deepam. 

Published: 20th November 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

The Maha Deepam was lit atop the 2,668 ft Annamalai Hill

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Karthigai Deepam was celebrated amidst Covid-19 restrictions for the second consecutive year. At 4.00 am on Friday, Bharani Deepam was lit inside the Sri Arunachaleswarar temple. Hymns eulogising the presiding deities Annamalaiyar and Unnamalai Amman were sung. The major event of the 10-day annual festival culminated with the lighting of Maha Deepam atop the Annamalaiyar Hills at 6.00pm. The sacred fire glowed against the backdrop of the evening sky. The thunderous chanting of ‘Annamalaiyarukku Arogara’, while lighting the Maha Deepam, filled the skies with a divine air. The government had agreed to allow entry to 20,000 devotees to Tiruvannamalai but they were not allowed to enter the temple for worship during lighting of the Deepam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karthigai Deepam Tiruvannamalai
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp