Karthigai Deepam celebrated in Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Karthigai Deepam was celebrated amidst Covid-19 restrictions for the second consecutive year. At 4.00 am on Friday, Bharani Deepam was lit inside the Sri Arunachaleswarar temple. Hymns eulogising the presiding deities Annamalaiyar and Unnamalai Amman were sung. The major event of the 10-day annual festival culminated with the lighting of Maha Deepam atop the Annamalaiyar Hills at 6.00pm. The sacred fire glowed against the backdrop of the evening sky. The thunderous chanting of ‘Annamalaiyarukku Arogara’, while lighting the Maha Deepam, filled the skies with a divine air. The government had agreed to allow entry to 20,000 devotees to Tiruvannamalai but they were not allowed to enter the temple for worship during lighting of the Deepam.