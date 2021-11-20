STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nodal officers to be named to study upkeep of memorials

Answering a question about renovation works required at other memorials, the minister said nodal officers will be appointed within a couple of days for every region. 

'Periyar' E. V. Ramasamy (right) with K Kamaraj. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nodal officers will be appointed within a couple of days to conduct a study on renovation works to be carried out at memorials of yesteryear leaders across the State, informed Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan on Friday.

He was addressing reporters after inspecting former Chief Minister K Kamaraj’s memorial house at T Nagar on Friday. The minister visited the Congress icon’s memorial house to assess the requirements for its upkeep. After inspecting the building, he said Rs 7 lakh has been allocated to carry out renovation works at the memorial. Answering a question about renovation works required at other memorials, the minister said nodal officers will be appointed within a couple of days for every region. 

“Renovation works will be carried out after receiving reports from the officers and getting the consent of the Chief Minister,” he said. Speaking about demands for a memorial for freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Devar in Chennai, the minister said that it would be considered.

