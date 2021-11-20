Officials seize stray cattle in Tiruchy, to release them only after payment of Rs 10K fine

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy City Corporation on Thursday night seized 76 heads of stray cattle from across the city and kept them in various places under its control. Some of them were kept at zonal offices and other places belonging to the civic body. The corporation had announced that it would seize stray cattle and owners would have to pay Rs 10,000 as fine to get back the animals.

Since the corporation had made similar announcements multiple number of times, several residents did not take the warning issued on Thursday seriously. However, the seizure during the night came as a shock to many and several residents appreciated the move on social media platforms.

In 2019, the corporation conducted a similar drive and seized about 60 stray cattle heads. Some of the owners tried to attack the corporation workers and refused to pay the fine. After a few days, the corporation released the seized animals as it was unable to maintain them.

This time, the corporation team kept a close watch on the places where it housed the animals and efforts were also taken to avoid any backlash from owners. For instance, a few cattle heads were kept at Ponmalai zonal office and corporation workers were seen keeping a vigil at its entrance. Outsiders were permitted entry to the zonal office only after checking the purpose of their visit.

Meanwhile, some of the cattle owners had a discussion with corporation officials on Friday. However, officials made it clear that they would release the animals only after receiving a fine of Rs 10,000 and Aadhaar copy of the owner.

"If the owners fail to pay the fine, we will auction the seized animals," a senior corporation official said.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahuman said the civic body has provided fodder and water for the seized cattle. A veterinary doctor will also check the animals.

Welcoming the action, Raj Mohan, a resident and motorist, said, "Stray cattle have been creating so much trouble for motorists and other road users. During night, many of these animals would be lying on the road, leading to accidents. Therefore, the corporation must remain strict and take the necessary action."