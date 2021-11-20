STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Officials seize stray cattle in Tiruchy, to release them only after payment of Rs 10K fine

Since the corporation had made similar announcements multiple number of times, several residents did not take the warning issued on Thursday seriously

Published: 20th November 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy City Corporation on Thursday night seized 76 heads of stray cattle from across the city and kept them in various places under its control. Some of them were kept at zonal offices and other places belonging to the civic body. The corporation had announced that it would seize stray cattle and owners would have to pay Rs 10,000 as fine to get back the animals.

Since the corporation had made similar announcements multiple number of times, several residents did not take the warning issued on Thursday seriously. However, the seizure during the night came as a shock to many and several residents appreciated the move on social media platforms.

In 2019, the corporation conducted a similar drive and seized about 60 stray cattle heads. Some of the owners tried to attack the corporation workers and refused to pay the fine. After a few days, the corporation released the seized animals as it was unable to maintain them.

This time, the corporation team kept a close watch on the places where it housed the animals and efforts were also taken to avoid any backlash from owners. For instance, a few cattle heads were kept at Ponmalai zonal office and corporation workers were seen keeping a vigil at its entrance. Outsiders were permitted entry to the zonal office only after checking the purpose of their visit.

Meanwhile, some of the cattle owners had a discussion with corporation officials on Friday. However, officials made it clear that they would release the animals only after receiving a fine of Rs 10,000 and Aadhaar copy of the owner.

"If the owners fail to pay the fine, we will auction the seized animals," a senior corporation official said.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahuman said the civic body has provided fodder and water for the seized cattle. A veterinary doctor will also check the animals.

Welcoming the action, Raj Mohan, a resident and motorist, said, "Stray cattle have been creating so much trouble for motorists and other road users. During night, many of these animals would be lying on the road, leading to accidents. Therefore, the corporation must remain strict and take the necessary action."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp