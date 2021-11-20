STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirunelveli: 10-year-old girl set ablaze by foster father, dies 

His two foster daughters managed to escape while the 10-year-old girl was trapped. 

Published: 20th November 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 07:11 PM

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old girl who was set ablaze by her foster father in Tirunelveli district succumbed on Saturday.

Police sources said that following complaints that the girl stole chips from a local bakery, Antonyraj, a resident of Bharathi Nagar in Kavalkinaru in a fit of rage, tried to set his three foster daughters ablaze. But his two daughters managed to escape while the 10-year-old girl was trapped. Antonyraj doused her with kerosene and set her ablaze.

She was admitted to the Kanyakumari government medical college hospital with serious burns where she succumbed Saturday.

Anotnyraj was deserted by his first wife following which he married a woman who had three girl children from her first marriage, sources said.

Following the death of the girl, Antonyraj got himself admitted to the government hospital claiming that he is ill.

Panagudi police have registered a case and are investigating.

