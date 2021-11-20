TN officials step up surveillance to check rising dengue cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu reporting close to 500 dengue cases in the last two weeks, the Health Department is set to step up its surveillance to control the vector-borne outbreaks.Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan asked the district collectors to conduct static and mobile camps at affected areas and report clusters of fever, diarrhea, jaundice, dengue, swine flu, leptospirosis, and typhoid.

"Distribute half-a-kg bleaching powder to all the houses. Ensure it is sprayed after the garbage and rain debris are removed," he said. He also urged to arrest mixing of sewage with water supplied in the localities and ensure fogging to reduce mosquitoes count.

In addition, the Health Department must coordinate with the water supply agencies to ensure chlorinated water is provided. "Gated communities having independent water source and sewage removal arrangements, especially in outer areas of Chennai, must be monitored. Similar activities must be ensured through their Resident Welfare Associations," he added. He also urged the civic authorities to ensure water in sump and tanks contaminated with rainwater and sewage be cleaned.

Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation officials said their vector-control teams have been deployed across the 200 wards to spray larvicides in the open tanks. "The residents are also warned of fining it if they do not remove unused water beyond 48 hours," said an official with the Corporation's Health Department.

Symptoms of the vector-borne disease

Fever

Chills

Headache

Sore muscles

Skin rash

Nausea

Stomach pain

500 cases reported by TN in last two weeks