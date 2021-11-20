STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN officials step up surveillance to check rising dengue cases

Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation officials said their vector-control teams have been deployed across the 200 wards to spray larvicides in the open tanks.

Published: 20th November 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

To prevent spread of dengue cases, corporation staff fogging slum pocket of Annai Sathya Nagar in Chennai on Friday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu reporting close to 500 dengue cases in the last two weeks, the Health Department is set to step up its surveillance to control the vector-borne outbreaks.Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan asked the district collectors to conduct static and mobile camps at affected areas and report clusters of fever, diarrhea, jaundice, dengue, swine flu, leptospirosis, and typhoid. 

"Distribute half-a-kg bleaching powder to all the houses. Ensure it is sprayed after the garbage and rain debris are removed," he said. He also urged to arrest mixing of sewage with water supplied in the localities and ensure fogging to reduce mosquitoes count. 

In addition, the Health Department must coordinate with the water supply agencies to ensure chlorinated water is provided. "Gated communities having independent water source and sewage removal arrangements, especially in outer areas of Chennai, must be monitored. Similar activities must be ensured through their Resident Welfare Associations," he added. He also urged the civic authorities to ensure water in sump and tanks contaminated with rainwater and sewage be cleaned. 

Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation officials said their vector-control teams have been deployed across the 200 wards to spray larvicides in the open tanks. "The residents are also warned of fining it if they do not remove unused water beyond 48 hours," said an official with the Corporation's Health Department. 

Symptoms of the vector-borne disease

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Headache
  • Sore muscles 
  • Skin rash
  • Nausea
  • Stomach pain

500 cases reported by TN in last two weeks

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dengue Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp