Central team to visit rain-hit areas in TN

Ramachandran further said the seven-member inter-ministerial team will reach Chennai on Sunday afternoon. The team will be divided into four groups.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is possible across Tamil Nadu, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, over the next five days, the Met Department has said.

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Saturday said a seven-member inter-ministerial Central team will spend three days visiting rain-affected areas in Tamil Nadu, and the State government would seek more financial assistance from the Union government for relief and restoration work since more districts are being affected by heavy rains.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said the government had already submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking Rs 2,629.29 crore (Rs 2,079.86 crore for permanent restoration work and `549.63 crore for temporary relief work).

Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Kanniyakumari districts have reported damage due to the rains, due to which the State is seeking more assistance from the Union government.

Ramachandran further said the seven-member inter-ministerial team will reach Chennai on Sunday afternoon. The team will be divided into four groups. On Monday, the first group would visit Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts, while another visits Kanniyakumari.

Yet another group would visit Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, and Thanjavur on Tuesday, while the fourth group visits Vellore and Ranipet districts. The minister said the Central team is likely to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday.

