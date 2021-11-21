STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN gets country’s first-ever forensic DNA search tool

Expected to be accurate even with degraded samples while tracing convicts and victims

Published: 21st November 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Forensic science

(Image for representation)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has become the first State in the country to get its own ‘forensic DNA profile search tool’, developed by the State Forensic Sciences Department. On Saturday, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the facility and handed it over to the state police chief.

The tool will come in handy for gathering profiles of victims of human trafficking; identifying missing children; tracking criminals from other States, unidentified bodies, profiles of history-sheeters, and people who die in natural disasters.

“The forensic DNA profile search tool can also be used to solve rape cases, sexual assaults, and murders. Fingerprints from crime scenes, small particles found on victims of sexual assault and murders, can all be traced to the criminals,” said a senior police officer who has worked with the Forensics department.

The officer said the present system in place in the department takes time to identify and isolate DNA of required samples. The new search tool, with its advanced quantification kits, however will be able to deliver accurate results in less time, even for the most challenging casework samples, he added.

“By collecting DNA profiles of history-sheeters and former convicts, the search tool can provide us with a more accurate match; especially in the case of degraded samples that may not provide a full profile,” said the officer.

Another officer from the CB-CID wing said cases involving multiple offenders can take time as there would be overlapping layers of evidence that would be misleading. “However, with the new search tool, the time to separate the fingerprints or other samples from the evidence can be reduced drastically, and the results will have more precision,” said the officer.

DNA is one of the 14 wings of the State Forensic Sciences Department. The press release from the Secretariat said several countries already have such tools which help them effectively crack down on criminal offences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu forensic
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp