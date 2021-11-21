TN: Goat thieves murder cop near Keeranur

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 55-year-old sub-inspector from Navalpattu in Tiruchy district was found brutally murdered near Kalamavur village near Keeranur in Pudukottai district in the wee hours of Sunday. Police sources said that during night patrol he went chasing a goat thief gang who have reportedly killed the cop.

Police sources said that Bhoominathan (55) of Tiruchy is serving as Sub-inspector with Navalpattu police station. On Saturday, he was in night patrol duty.

During the wee hours of Sunday he saw a gang carrying goats in several bikes. Since the area had reported goat theft incidents, he asked them to stop near the police outpost where he was stationed. However, the gang which was travelling in bike didn't stop.

Bhoominathan started chasing the gang in his two wheeler. The gang rushed through Kalamavur village in Keeranur in Pudukkottai district. After several minutes of chasing Bhoominathan is said to have caught two of the thieves near Kalamavur village. The rest of the gang fled from the area.

As SI Bhoominathan tried to apprehend the goat thieves, one of them took out a machete which was concealed and slashed the cop in his head.

Sustaining a severe blow to the head, Bhoominathan collapsed on the spot and duo fled from the spot.

As the injury to the head was severe, Bhoominathan died on the spot. On receiving information, Keeranur police station officials rushed to the incident area and later the body was sent to Tiruchy GH for post mortem. Tiruchy city police commissioner and Pudukkottai SP also rushed to the spot.

Further investigations are underway to nab the criminals