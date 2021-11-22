DMK looking to press for abolishing NEET

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Union government announced the repeal of the three farm laws, DMK, the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha, is now looking to press for the scrapping of the NEET medical exam when the winter session of the Parliament commences later this month.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has already instructed the party’s MPs to raise the issue in Parliament with the backing of relevant data. A meeting of the MPs, chaired by the CM, was held at the party headquarters on Sunday.

One of the DMK MPs, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, “Having gotten the farm laws repealed, our (DMK) focus now is to scrap NEET. Hence, we have been instructed to be always prepared to raise the issue and highlight the disadvantages of the examination. We shouldn’t miss any opportunity to highlight the need to scrap the exam, even if we get a chance to speak only for a few seconds.”

During the meeting, the MPs observed one-minute silence as a tribute to the 750 farmers who lost their lives during the year-long protest against farm laws. A resolution was also passed in the meeting to urge the Centre to table the Bill to repeal the three farm laws on the first day of the session.

Sources said Stalin has also instructed the MPs to raise all the State-related issues such as flood relief and pending GST share, among others.