Downpour leaves behind trail of woes in TN's Perambalur, residents fear spread of diseases

Last week's heavy rain blocked the underground sewers at Rose Nagar and Thendral Nagar, leading to sewage remaining stagnant not only in these areas but also in Madana Gopalapuram for six days

Published: 22nd November 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Sewage stagnant in front of a house in Perambalur (Photo | Express)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Residents of Perambalur municipality have raised concerns about the potential spread of diseases after sewage has accumulated in front of their houses for a week now. This is due to blockage of underground sewer canals in various parts of the municipality.

Over 1,000 families live at Thendral Nagar, Rose Nagar and New Madana Gopalapuram in Perambalur municipality where it has been raining continuously for a few weeks. Last week's heavy rain blocked the underground sewers at Rose Nagar and Thendral Nagar, leading to sewage remaining stagnant not only in these areas but also in Madana Gopalapuram for six days. Thus people are facing various problems, including mosquito breeding and stench. Residents also complained to the Perambalur municipality demanding the removal of sewage, but no action was taken.

A resident of Rose Nagar, D Mohammed Jakariya, said, "Sewage accumulated in front of my house and on the roads. No one was able to walk on the road for days. Water in our washrooms would also not drain as it is blocked. We are using our relative's house nearby."

He further said, "There are many children in our area. Mosquito breeding and stench are severe here. With dengue and other unidentified fevers being reported often, we are worried that we would have to suffer from serious diseases. The authorities should remove the sewage and blockage from underground sewer canals."

Another resident from New Madana Gopalapuram, M Khathija Bi, said, "It is very difficult for us as we have to step into sewage water for going outside. The authorities should maintain the sewer once a month to provide a permanent solution to this problem."

A senior official of Perambalur municipality told The New Indian Express, "We will look into the issue and take necessary action."

