Harassment charge: Coimbatore college HoD suspended 

College principal V Kalaiselvi told TNIE that students had lodged a complaint against professor PN Raghunathan (42) with the Internal Complaint Committee.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Following the arrest of a professor-cum-head of the BBA department of Coimbatore Government Arts College for having a controversial chat with a girl student, the higher education department on Saturday placed him under suspension.

College principal V Kalaiselvi told TNIE that students had lodged a complaint against professor PN Raghunathan (42) with the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) and the ICC members held an inquiry with the professor and the students. An explanation was sought from him through a notice. 

“Police arrested and remanded him. We sent the ICC inquiry report along with the FIR copy to the higher education department for enabling departmental action. On Saturday evening, he was suspended by Higher Education Director C Poornachandaran,” she said.

