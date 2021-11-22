STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No more online classes, now it's back to college, says Tamil Nadu government

On Monday, a fresh GO was issued directing all higher education institutions to function in offline mode six days a week, by following the COVID SOPs

Published: 22nd November 2021 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of students at the Government Arts College in Coimbatore | Express

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Putting an end to online classes for colleges, the Tamil Nadu government had announced that all higher education institutions across the state shall commence regular classes for the current semester.

Earlier, the Higher Education department had made a modification in the Government Order (GO) issued on August 28, 2021, which permitted higher education institutions to function in offline mode on alternative days. On Monday, a fresh GO was issued directing all higher education institutions including state-run universities, deemed universities, autonomous and self-financing institutions to function in offline mode six days a week, by following the COVID SOPs.

Citing the GO issued on Monday, the Principal Secretary to the Higher Education Department, D Karthikeyan, in a communication to the Director of Technical Education, the Director of Collegiate Education, all district collectors and Registrars of all universities stated that all classes should be conducted in offline mode six days a week for the current semester.

He also directed that the theory examinations be held after January 20, 2022 and model exams be conducted prior to semester/final examinations.

The Director of Technical Education and the Director of Collegiate Education are directed to give the instructions to all educational institutions with full sanctioned manpower strength of teaching and non-teaching staff in the conduct of the college.

Karthikeyan also said that Registrars of universities should ensure that the already scheduled examination dates are revised accordingly and send the revised schedule to the department. The district collectors are requested to ensure that all the higher educational institutions functioning in their jurisdiction scrupulously follow these instructions.

