Pudukottai man gets jail term till natural death for raping a minor girl; the survivor has a child

On March 11, 2020, Rajkumar sexually assaulted a class XI student after lacing a drink with sedatives.

Published: 22nd November 2021 07:09 PM

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to jail term till his natural death for raping a minor girl after lacing a drink with sedatives.

The Mahila Court in Pudukottai district on Monday sentenced C Rajkumar of a village near Ponnamaravathi. Rajkumar was married twice.

On March 11, 2020, he sexually assaulted a class XI student after lacing a drink with sedatives. When the victim became pregnant he intimidated her to abort the fetus. 

Following a complaint lodged by the survivor, Keeranur All Women Police booked Rajkumar under the POCSO Act and arrested him.

The trial was held in the Mahila Court. In the judgment, justice R Sathya sentenced Rajkumar to undergo jail term till his natural death and also slapped fines on him.

Presently, the survivor has a one-year-old child. The Tamil Nadu government has already announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the girl. The court directed the government to further provide Rs 1.50 lakh to her.

