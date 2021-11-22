Pudukottai man gets jail term till natural death for raping a minor girl; the survivor has a child

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to jail term till his natural death for raping a minor girl after lacing a drink with sedatives.

The Mahila Court in Pudukottai district on Monday sentenced C Rajkumar of a village near Ponnamaravathi. Rajkumar was married twice.

On March 11, 2020, he sexually assaulted a class XI student after lacing a drink with sedatives. When the victim became pregnant he intimidated her to abort the fetus.

Following a complaint lodged by the survivor, Keeranur All Women Police booked Rajkumar under the POCSO Act and arrested him.

The trial was held in the Mahila Court. In the judgment, justice R Sathya sentenced Rajkumar to undergo jail term till his natural death and also slapped fines on him.

Presently, the survivor has a one-year-old child. The Tamil Nadu government has already announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the girl. The court directed the government to further provide Rs 1.50 lakh to her.