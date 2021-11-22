Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new weather system is heading towards Tamil Nadu, and is set to bring the coastal districts, including Chennai, heavy rains from Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said a cyclonic circulation is over the South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood at a lower tropospheric level, and is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu in the next four or five days.

The regional meteorological centre here has forecast heavy to very heavy rains over coastal TN, Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday and Thursday. On Monday, heavy rain is likely in Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Erode, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Karur, Tiruchy, and the delta districts. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, Puducherry received 10 cm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, a three-member team from the Union government arrived in Chennai on Sunday, and will tour the rain-affected districts of Kanniyakumari, Vellore, and Ranipet on Monday and Tuesday. The team — comprising RB Kaul, consultant, Ministry of Finance, R Thangamani, director, Ministry of Water Resources, CWC, and Bhavya Pandey, assistant director, Ministry of Power — will assess the damage due to the rains, and hold discussions with State officials on the relief requirements. The team was on Sunday shown a presentation on the damage due to the floods. It is scheduled to visit Kanniyakumari on Monday.

Parts of State to get rain on Nov 23

On Monday, heavy rains are likely in Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Erode, Pudukkottai, and Ariyalur, among other places. Puducherry and Karaikal are set to receive rain on Wednesday and Thursday