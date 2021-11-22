STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teacher arrested for misbehaving with girls in Erode

Childline officials received a complaint on 1098 from one of the students that he had been touching girl students inappropriately and talking to them in a lewd manner.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ERODE: A 49-year-old teacher in a private school at Cheenapuram.was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with students. Sources said the zoology teacher is a resident of Sullipalayam in Perundurai. 

Apart from that, he has also allegedly been harassing several students by asking them to dance during online classes. 

Based on the complaint from the District Child Protection Unit, the police personnel have arrested the teacher under sections 9(f)(l) read with 10 and 11(1) read with 12 of the POCSO Act.

