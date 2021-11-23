STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dairy farmers all praise for DMK govt’s decision of including Aavin ghee as Pongal gift hamper

Dairy farmers are elated at Chief Minister MK Stalin’s announcement to include Aavin ghee in the Pongal gift hamper to be distributed to ration card holders. 

Published: 23rd November 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: Dairy farmers are elated at Chief Minister MK Stalin’s announcement to include Aavin ghee in the Pongal gift hamper to be distributed to ration card holders. Welcoming the development, secretary of Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association (TNMPWA) M G Rajendran said, “The announcement has come as a saviour for Aavin as out of 25 unions, 20 are facing losses. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, for the past one and a half years, around 5,000 tonnes of butter has stagnated with Aavin.

“During Deepavali, Aavin recorded sales of Rs 83 crore as against the Rs 57 crore it earned last year. Now, the order including ghee in the Pongal gift hamper will pave way for melting at least 2,500 tonnes of butter. The move will help Aavin release money to milk producers without delay.” 

Further, Rajendran thanked the Chief Minister for stopping the culture of free distribution of Aavin sweets. “This is the second big announcement by the government, after Deepavali, to purchase Aavin products on a huge scale. During Deepavali, 134 government institutions placed orders for sweets which boosted sale to over 380 tonnes. We hope the government procures at least 2,500 tonnes of ghee during Pongal,” an Aavin official said.

