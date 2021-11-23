STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Motor vehicle inspector mowed down in Karur

A Motor Vehicle Inspector, who was on duty near Vengakalpatti on Karur-Tiruchy National Highway, was fatally knocked down by a speeding vehicle on Monday morning.

Published: 23rd November 2021 05:35 AM

Road accidents, highway death

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KARUR: A Motor Vehicle Inspector, who was on duty near Vengakalpatti on Karur-Tiruchy National Highway, was fatally knocked down by a speeding vehicle on Monday morning. According to sources, N Kanagaraj (55), a native of Coimbatore district, was a resident of Rayanur in Karur and working as Motor Vehicle Inspector in Karur Regional Transport Office. On Monday morning, he reportedly tried to stop a speeding vehicle, which knocked him down and sped away. People living nearby rushed him to a private hospital in Karur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Karur Regional Transport Officer Aanad and other officials rushed to the spot along with police personnel. The police later sent Kanagaraj’s body to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy and filed a hit-and-run case.

A police source said, “As there are no CCTV cameras in Vengakalpatti area, we are unable to immediately identify the vehicle. But, the road has no turns till Sukkaliyur roundabout, the main junction through which all vehicles pass through after crossing Vegakalpatti. We are inspecting the CCTV footage at that junction. Around 20 vehicles, including several textile industry vehicles and trucks, have crossed the junction at the time. We will nab the accused soon.”

CM announces solatium
Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of `50 lakh for his family members. In a press statement, Stalin expressed his sadness over the demise of Kanagaraj and condoled his death.

