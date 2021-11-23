SSI murder: Puthiya Tamilagam chief suspects juveniles made scapegoats

By Express News Service

TENKASI: “It’s unbelievable that 10-year-old children killed the SSI in Pudukkottai district. A CBI inquiry should be ordered into his killing,” said Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) founder Dr K Krishnasamy. He was responding to reports that the police have arrested a 19-year-old and two schoolchildren in connection with the murder.

In a statement, he wondered how 10-year-old children, who fear even touching a sickle, would take it and hurt a grown man. “It seems the juveniles have been made accused just to show the count,” he said.