Former Puducherry MLA K Parasuraman dies of cardiac arrest on court premises

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Puducherry MLA K Parasuraman died of a cardiac arrest on the Puducherry court premises while addressing the newly-elected office bearers of the Puducherry Bar Association on Wednesday. He was 72.

Parasuraman, a lawyer and former legislator, suffered a sudden heart attack and collapsed. He was taken to the dispensary on the court premises, from where he was referred to Government General Hospital. Though he was rushed there, he was declared brought dead on arrival.

He was elected from Orleanpet constituency on an AIADMK ticket in 1991 and served as legislator from 1991-1996.

Following his demise, the assumption of office of the new office bearers of the Puducherry Bar Association at the court premises has been postponed.