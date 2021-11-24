In TN, 14-year-old rape survivor gives birth, approaches child welfare committee for help while rapist roams freely

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old rape survivor gave birth to a child on November 11. The rapist is still roaming freely. The incident has been reported in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

After the survivor approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) with the child and narrated her plight, the CWC has swung into action and asked the police to book the rapist, identified as 27-year-old Perumal, a neighbour, to the survivor, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The CWC has asked the police to register a case within 15 days.

The rapist, who hails from Andipatti, raped the girl after lacing a drink with sedatives. The survivor was too scared and traumatized to initially inform her parents. She gave birth to the child in a government hospital. She recently handed over the child to the CWC members who handed over the baby to a home in the Thoothukudi district for temporary care.